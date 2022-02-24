Thinking spring? Toledo GROWs is getting ready for a family-friendly gardening event

Their annual Seed Swap will be this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo GROWs Seed Swap is this Saturday, Feb. 26 at Scott High School.

This event is open to the public, and attendees will receive free seeds and gardening information (watering tips, composting tips, planting schedule and more). This free event will be open from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Each person attending can choose ten free packets of seeds. People can also bring in vegetable seeds to trade for additional packets. If you are bringing seeds to swap, be sure they are in individual envelopes, labeled with the type of seed, and dated 2020 or 2021 or later. Extra packets will also be available for a donation of just 50 cents each.

“We are so happy to be able to host an in-person Seed Swap again this year. We missed seeing all of our gardener friends last February,” said Yvonne Dubielak, Executive Director at Toledo GROWs.

“This is a fun, informative event where people of all ages and ability levels come together to network, swap seeds, learn from organizations that assist gardeners, and dream about warmer weather to come!”

The family-friendly event will include children’s activities, 26 partner organizations providing gardening info, and raffle items from Toledo GROWs.

There will also be a workshop beginning at 1:00 p.m. called “Companion Planting – Bringing Efficiency to the Garden”. Megan Burton, Urban Farm Coordinator for Toledo GROWs will talk about plant paring that are beneficial and how they can increase yield and improve the garden ecosystem.