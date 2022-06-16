Grand Lodge Food Pantry sees more families reach out for help

As inflation rises the cost of basic grocery items, a local food pantry said they are seeing a record-high number of families at their doorstep.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mary Hayes, an organizer with the Grand Lodge Food Pantry, said there has been a record-high number of families at each monthly distribution.

And with increasing inflation, the prices of basic food items the pantry supplies are rising too.

"It has become more and more necessary with the way things are going," Hayes said. "More people have lost their jobs, even though there are jobs that need people. More people cannot work, they have kids at home."

Hayes said the pantry is seeing an increasing number of families in the age range of 40 and older.

The pantry is able to serve 100-130 families at every distribution or until all the food runs out, Hayes said. Each family goes home with a box that will supply them with food and necessities for at least three weeks.

Over the past few months, the cost of many basic items like chicken and eggs has increased, causing many people to reach out for help.

Even in their search for food for the pantry, organizers with Grand Lodge noticed prices skyrocket.

"For families that eat meat, the price of chicken has gotten so ridiculous," Hayes said.

The Grand Lodge Food Pantry runs every third Thursday from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Toledo Police Patrolmans' Association on Franklin Avenue in central Toledo.