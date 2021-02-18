Go Red for Women (digitally) at annual luncheon to raise awareness and fight the No. 1 killer of women

American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Luncheon goes digital at noon today and empowers women to be in control of their heart health at every age.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Northwest Ohio American Heart Association hosts its 2021 Toledo Go Red for Women DIGITAL Luncheon to support the fight to end heart disease and stroke today. The event is designed to raise awareness of the No. 1 killer of women: cardiovascular disease.

The event is chaired by Lori Johnston, President of Paramount Health Care, an affiliate of ProMedica and is sponsored nationally by CVS Health and locally by ProMedica and WTOL 11.

To register, visit this link:

https://heart.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ol0CMd7aQpmI_oN-E1La3w

For more information, please contact Elizabeth Lewis at 419-740-9666 or Elizabeth.Lewis@heart.org or visit www.heart.org/ToledoGoRed.

With the evolving impact of coronavirus in communities across the country, many women are facing new challenges keeping them from their day-to-day activities. The Go Red for Women Luncheons nationwide moved digital to support women where they are and continue to spotlight the lifesaving work of the Association and the Go Red for Women movement. These signature events will be held as a virtual gathering, to prioritize the safety and well-being of guests and families during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women in our country. It is my great privilege to serve as this year’s chair for Go Red For Women,” Johnston said. “This event brings education and attention to this deadly disease and raises funds to continue research so that future generations are protected. In my role as a female executive in the healthcare field and as an individual with heart disease in my family, I know firsthand just how important this work is.”

The luncheon will feature a digital exhibit hall, an educational program featuring keynote speaker, Diana Patton, and inspiring survivor stories. The digital event will bring together local women and men and aims to raise $200,000 to support efforts to improve women’s heart health through research, professional and public education and advocacy efforts.

While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented, cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat. One in three women in Toledo lives with some form of cardiovascular disease and it’s on the rise in younger women. To prevent cardiovascular disease, the American Heart Association says women should understand family health history, know their numbers and make lifestyle changes like moving more, eating smart and managing their blood pressure. Risk factors that are within women’s control include smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, physical inactivity, poor diet, obesity/overweight and diabetes.