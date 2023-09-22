'Work stoppage' at Toledo Propulsion Systems affects more than 100 UAW members

The Propulsion Systems supplies a critical Wentzville, Missouri, General Motors plant with 500-600 8-speed transmissions a day, a UAW Local 14 representative said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A "work stoppage" on Monday at the Toledo Propulsion Systems plant, owned by General Motors, will affect as many as 150 second-shift workers, a United Auto Workers representative told WTOL 11.

The stoppage, at a plant that houses UAW Local 14 members, comes as the union's national strike grew to encompass walkouts at over 40 plants in 20 states Friday as contract negotiations continue to not reach a deal for over a week.

The GM Propulsion Systems stoppage was caused by the strike at the GM factory in Wentzville, Missouri, one of the three plants that were initially called on to begin the strike against the Big Three, a Local 14 representative told WTOL 11.

A message from GM to Toledo Propulsion Systems employees reads as follows:

"Our plant supplies critical parts to GM Wentzville Assembly, which is currently out on strike. Starting Monday, September 25, 2023, 2nd Shift RWD 8 Speed now has no work available due to a labor dispute at another GM facility. As you are aware, our supply chain is very complex - in this case, we will only have enough racks and assembly plant demand to support a single shift production due to the labor dispute. 2nd shift RWD Assembly, Quality and affected GSC workers should not report to work until further notice, unless contacted by your supervisor. 2nd Shift RWD 8 Speed Skilled Trades and Machining will report to work as scheduled. Please contact your benefits rep if you have questions.

2nd shift RWD Assembly, Quality and affected GSC is the only area of the plant impacted - all other employees should report to work as scheduled."

GM Propulsion Systems supplies the Wentzville plant with 500-600 8-speed transmissions a day. While the workers at the Toledo plant are ceasing work, this does not mean they will walk the picket line or join UAW's national strike efforts. However, the workers will receive $500 a week in strike pay that the union has promised to members on the picket line, a Local 14 representative told WTOL 11.

The union's total national strike fund is $838 million, a representative said.

The stoppage follows a string of mass layoffs at local plants and nationwide.

On Wednesday, Stellantis, which makes Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge vehicles, said it expects to lay off more than 300 workers in Ohio and Indiana because of “storage constraints” caused by the UAW strike at its assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio.

Sixty-eight of those 300 employees worked at the Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Township.

The strike affects employees of the plants that supply the automakers, too.

Dana Incorporated has laid off 875 local employees, a company spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.