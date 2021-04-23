RUNNERS ON THE ROAD: Be aware of road closures during Glass City Marathon weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — It is Glass City Marathon weekend again in Toledo and there will be some road closures and traffic delays for the community to be aware of along the course.
Organizers are asking drivers to be cautious and courteous while commuting this Saturday and Sunday while runners are on the roads. Be alert on Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some roads will be closed and residents should plan ahead. Notices have been delivered to the doors of neighborhoods where the courses pass through, and include links to additional details which can be found at www.glasscitymarathon.org.
GLASS CITY MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES
SATURDAY, April 24 - 5K
- 8:00am to 9:00am CLOSED — Bancroft from University Hills to Secor
- 8:30am to 9:30am CLOSED — University Hills @ Bancroft (Main Entrance)
- 8:30am to 9:00am CLOSED — Secor from Bancroft to Edgevale
- 8:30am to 9:15am CLOSED — West Rocket Dr
- 8:30am to 9:15am CLOSED — East Rocket Dr
- 8:30am to 9:30am CLOSED — N Westwood Ave
- 8:30am to 10:00am CLOSED — Stadium Dr
Sunday, April 25 • Relay, Marathon, Half Marathon
Stadium Dr. (marathon & relay start line)
- 4:00am — Closed from N Towerview Blvd to East Rocket Dr
- 6:30am — N Towerview Blvd through University Hills, to Douglas
- 6:30am to 7:00am — Douglas Closed from Kenwood to Dorr
Secor Rd (half marathon start line)
- 4:00am — Closed between Bancroft & Valleston
- 6:30am — Secor from Kenwood to Dorr
- 6:30am to 11:00am — Local traffic only. Secor at Bancroft closed
Dorr St
- 6:30am to 7:15am — Dorr between Byrne & Parkside, both directions
Parkside
- 6:00am to 7:15am — Southbound lane closed
Bancroft
- 6:30am to 8:30am — Closed at University Parks Trail to Parkside
- 7:00am to 11:00am — Closed at University Parks Trail to University Hills
Richards
- 7:15am to 11:00am — Closed to Northbound traffic from Dorr, allow Southbound
Ottawa Hills — Some roads closed and highly congested, Bancroft Rd closed:
- 6:30am to 11:00am CLOSED — Bancroft from Secor to University Parks Trail
- 6:30am to 9:00am CLOSED — Indian Rd from Secor to Talmadge
- 6:30am to 9:15am Controlled Traffic — Various roads within Ottawa Hills from Talmadge to Exmoor
- 6:30am to 9:30am CLOSED — Talmadge between Indian and Bancroft
- 7:00am to 9:15am CLOSED — Exmoor in Ottawa Hills to main entrance of Wildwood on Central
- 7:00am to 9:15am — Central Ave from Reynolds to Corey
- Lane Restrictions — Hasty Rd from Damascus to Talmadge
Sylvania Road Closures — Very congested with controlled traffic:
- 7:45am – 10:30am — Sylvania Ave, Eastbound traffic closed from King to Corey
Heading back into Toledo — Corey Rd CLOSED – I-475 Corey Rd exit CLOSED
- 8:15am to 10:45am CLOSED — Corey between Sylvania & Central
- 7:45am to 11:00am CLOSED — Corey RD exit from I-475
- 7:15am to 12:15pm Cannot Cross Trail — Bancroft at University Parks Trail
- 7:15am to 12:15pm Cannot Cross Trail – Richards at University Parks Trail
For more information, visit the race weekend, parking and road closures link at www.glasscitymarathon.org.