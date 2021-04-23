RUNNERS ON THE ROAD: Be aware of road closures during Glass City Marathon weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — It is Glass City Marathon weekend again in Toledo and there will be some road closures and traffic delays for the community to be aware of along the course.

Organizers are asking drivers to be cautious and courteous while commuting this Saturday and Sunday while runners are on the roads. Be alert on Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some roads will be closed and residents should plan ahead. Notices have been delivered to the doors of neighborhoods where the courses pass through, and include links to additional details which can be found at www.glasscitymarathon.org.