TOLEDO, Ohio — General Motors Toledo Transmissions Operations will be conducting temporary layoffs starting March 23.

Starting next Monday and until Friday, about 100 employees will be a part of voluntary crews that will still be a part of RWD prismatic machining and create service parts.

All employees who work the main assembly line, will work their last scheduled shifts on Friday, March 20.

There will be sub-assembly and prismatic work in RWD on a volunteer basis the following Saturday.

There will not be any production or maintenance work on Sunday March 22.

Further updates will be posted through the Automated Notification System and the 24-hour employee information line at 1-877-570-0660.