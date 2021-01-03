Toledo gas prices increase 8.9 cents in the past week

Gas prices in Toledo are 36.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 47.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago according to GasBuddy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo gas prices have risen 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.72/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in Toledo.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Toledo is priced at $2.33 per gallon today while the most expensive is $2.85 a gallon, a difference of 52 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.39 per gallon while the highest is $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72 per gallon today. The national average is up 30.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Toledo and the national average going back ten years:

March 1, 2020: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

March 1, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 1, 2018: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

March 1, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 1, 2016: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $1.76/g)

March 1, 2015: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 1, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

March 1, 2013: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

March 1, 2012: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)

March 1, 2011: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Ann Arbor- $2.76/g, up 11.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.

Detroit- $2.74/g, up 10.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.

Lansing- $2.75/g, up 14.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.60/g.

"Gas prices continued to surge last week following cold weather-related shutdowns in Texas, but going forward, the impact from the cold has likely run its course. However, several other factors will rise in their influence on gas prices again, including the fact that gasoline demand continues up steam," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"According to Pay with GasBuddy data, last week's total gasoline demand soared to the highest level since the pandemic began as COVD-19 cases continue to drop and Americans are filling up more. On the supply side, the number of oil rigs active in the U.S. stands nearly 50% lower than a year ago, which is a large factor driving prices up.