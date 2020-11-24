Toledo garbage collection delayed Thursday, Friday this week due to Thanksgiving holiday

Service will be delayed by one day with regular Thursday collections being provided on Friday and regular Friday collections occurring on Saturday this week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, refuse and recycling collection provided by Republic Services will be delayed this week for customers whose regular collection falls on Thursday and Friday in Toledo.

Republic will return to a regular collection schedule the following week of Nov. 30, 2020.

Residents are asked to place their carts out for collection either the night before or by 6 a.m. the day of.

In addition, residents are reminded to never place yard waste, plastic bags or trash in the blue recycling containers. Only place recyclable materials loose (not bagged) in the blue carts.