Former Toledo Council members to plead guilty in corruption case

Three former council members accused of taking bribes for votes appeared in court Friday, just weeks before their scheduled trials.

Weeks before their federal trials on corruption charges were set to begin, three former Toledo City Council members pleaded guilty Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's office said Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes appeared before Judge Jeffrey Helmick to make pleas.

It is not known what charges the former council members are pleading guilty to or what sentences they may face.

The then-sitting council members Gary Johnson, Harper, Sykes and Tyrone Riley were arrested in 2020 and accused of taking bribes for votes. Each face multiple counts of extortion and conspiracy.

The arrests came after an FBI investigation that led authorities to accuse the elected leaders of taking bribes in exchange for votes on business before city council. Federal investigators claim tens of thousands of dollars changed hands in the scandal.

Local attorney Keith Mitchell also was charged in 2020. Mitchell died in 2021 before facing trial.

Johnson was not in court. One of his two attorneys, Rich Kerger, told WTOL: "We are proceeding to court. We were never interested in a deal. Gary has always believed he has done nothing wrong and we believe that a jury will agree."

His trial is still scheduled to begin on Jan. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

