High gas prices hit local food trucks hard

MAUMEE, Ohio — These high gas prices may also have you paying more at your local food truck.

"I go to Sam's [to fill up] once a week for the truck - that's Mondays," explained Beastro Burger Truck owner Adam Brandt. "Then I fill the generator three times a week. So that's another 15 gallons."

And those fill-ups are really adding up for food truck owners as the price of gas creeps up. According to a Gas Buddy analysis, the average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo is 70.4 cents higher than a month ago and $1.61 higher than a year ago.

"With the pickup truck, we have to fill up maybe three or four times a week, depending on where we're going in the week," said Josh Posadny, owner of Lyle's Crepes, which uses a trailer hauled behind the pickup.

And Brandt said customers will notice higher prices on the menu.

"For the first time this year, we raised prices like a dollar per burger," he said. "You hate to do it, but I said, 'well six years, I guess now is the time.'"

Over at Lyle's, Posadny said they're doing their best to not raise the prices. But it comes at a cost to them.

"So, that means trying to cut things out in the back half, sometimes taking a hit in certain places," he said. "I know other food trucks are working with the same issues, as well as other business owners."

Both food trucks visit five or six locations each week in northwest Ohio.

"I think the hardest part is just not knowing if there's an end in sight because it seems like everything that you hear, it's only going to get worse," Posadny said. "Everything's going to go up. Something will have to give at some point."

"I don't see food prices coming down, I don't see gas prices coming down. I think the days are over where $2 gas was the norm," Brandt said.

At the end of the day, these food truck owners are hoping you'll still come out to support them.