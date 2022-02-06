Serving looks and mac 'n' cheese | Toledo food truck featured on national TV competition

'Maybe Cheese Born with It' is the first-ever drag queen-owned food truck in the Midwest.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo-based food truck will represent the Glass City on national TV beginning Sunday.

Maybe Cheese Born with It, a drag queen-owned mac-and-cheese food truck, will be featured on this season of Food Network's The Great Food Truck Race.



Owner David Gedert, who is known as Sugar Vermonte while in drag, and his team Mahogany Reign and Keith Logue are relatively new to the food truck business.



"I started the truck last summer, just as a popup," Vermonte said. "I only did a handful of events and had a $400 mini camper."

The food truck's menu features mac-and-cheese variations including "Don't Go Bacon My Heart" and "I Swissed a Girl and I Liked It."

The team was selected after seeing an ad on Facebook about the competition.

They will join eight other teams from across the United States to compete for the $50,000 grand prize by completing challenges. This is the 15th season of the show, which is hosted by Tyler Florence.

"There were chefs that have decades worth of experience and Michelin star-level kitchens. I had only been doing it for three months," Vermonte said. "There were tons of challenges, using ingredients I've never heard of and making dishes inspired by different things."



Toledoans have the opportunity to try Maybe Cheese Born With It this weekend at the Old West End Festival. The truck will be located near the Agnes Reynolds Jackson arboretum on Robinwood Avenue.



Season 15 of The Great Food Truck Race premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday on the Food Network.