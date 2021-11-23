Toledo food bank in need of donations ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is in need of staple Thanksgiving items to distribute to those in need.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the need for food remains a priority in northwest Ohio, local pantries are asking for donations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is in need of staple Thanksgiving items to distribute to those in need.

Toledo Bank Director of Operations Barbara Hofstetter says canned food items are specifically what people look for right now.

Those looking to donate can drop off items Monday-Friday at the food bank headquarters, located at 24 E. Woodruff Ave. in Toledo.

RIGHT NOW: The Toledo Food Bank is in need of donations, specifically Thanksgiving dinner staples! You can drop off canned/boxes goods to their headquarters at 24 E Woodruff Ave. More information @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/24PDWYcZ3t — Amy Steigerwald (@AmySteigerwald) November 23, 2021

Additionally, Hofstetter said they are seeing an increase in the number of people in need of help for the first time.

If you are in need of help, or would like to donate or volunteer, click here for more information.

NOW: The Toledo Food Bank is in need of Thanksgiving donations! Amy Steigerwald is live at their pantry headquarters downtown⬇️⬇️ Posted by WTOL 11 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021