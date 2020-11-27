Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank hosting drive-thru distribution events through Dec. 4

TOLEDO, Ohio — In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will be hosting drive-thru food distribution events throughout the Greater Toledo area over the next week.
All of the scheduled events are non-contact as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Those who wish to pre-register can do so on the Toledo Food Bank website here, just click on the "events" tab. You can also call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204.
Here is a look at the current food distribution schedule:
- Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Belmont Warehouse - 1220 Belmont Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43607
- Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43608
- Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes - 6149 Hill Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43615
- Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Swanton Public Library - 305 Chestnut Street, Swanton, Ohio 43558
- Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Sylvania Area Family Services - 5440 Marshall Rd., Sylvania, Ohio 43560
- Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Elliston Zion UMC - 18045 W. William St., Elliston, Ohio 43432
- Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Erie Street Market - 525 Market St., Toledo, Ohio 43604
- Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at United Way of Williams County - 1100 E. High St., Bryan, Ohio 43506
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is taking active measures to help with notification and response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and will be offering guidance to their community partners while working to protecting their staff and volunteers.
More than 20 Soldiers, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s HHC 1-148th Infantry Regiment – 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, are currently assisting the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in support of Operation Steady Resolve, COVID-19 relief efforts. Nearly 500 Ohio National Guard members were activated to provide humanitarian missions in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.