x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank hosting drive-thru distribution events through Dec. 4

The food bank will be joined by members of the Ohio National Guard to provide meals to families in need across the Greater Toledo area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will be hosting drive-thru food distribution events throughout the Greater Toledo area over the next week.

All of the scheduled events are non-contact as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. 

Those who wish to pre-register can do so on the Toledo Food Bank website here, just click on the "events" tab. You can also call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204.

Here is a look at the current food distribution schedule:

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is taking active measures to help with notification and response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and will be offering guidance to their community partners while working to protecting their staff and volunteers.

More than 20 Soldiers, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s HHC 1-148th Infantry Regiment – 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, are currently assisting the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in support of Operation Steady Resolve, COVID-19 relief efforts. Nearly 500 Ohio National Guard members were activated to provide humanitarian missions in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Related Articles