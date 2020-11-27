Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank hosting drive-thru distribution events through Dec. 4

The food bank will be joined by members of the Ohio National Guard to provide meals to families in need across the Greater Toledo area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will be hosting drive-thru food distribution events throughout the Greater Toledo area over the next week.

All of the scheduled events are non-contact as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Those who wish to pre-register can do so on the Toledo Food Bank website here, just click on the "events" tab. You can also call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204.

Here is a look at the current food distribution schedule:

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is taking active measures to help with notification and response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and will be offering guidance to their community partners while working to protecting their staff and volunteers.