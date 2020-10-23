Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank holding several drive-through food distribution events starting Oct. 26

TOLEDO, Ohio — In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host drive-through food distribution events on the following days:
Monday, October 26, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Belmont Warehouse - 1220 Belmont Avenue Toledo, OH 43607
REGISTER: https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-26th-food-box-distribution-registration-belmont-warehouse/
Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Ave. Toledo, OH 43608
REGISTER: https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-27th-food-box-distribution-registration-james-c-caldwell-community-center/
Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes - 6149 Hill Ave. Toledo, OH 43615
REGISTER: https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/october-28th-food-box-distribution-our-lady-of-lourdes/
Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Elliston Zion United Methodist Church - 18045 W William St, Elliston, OH 43432
REGISTER: https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-29th-food-box-distribution-registration-elliston-zion-u-m-c/
Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Oak House Clubhouse - 1819 E State Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452
REGISTER: https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-30th-food-box-distribution-registration-oak-house-clubhouse/
All of the above sites are non-contact distribution stations.
Pre-registration information:
- You can register using the links above or on the food bank website at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab.
- Call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank says it is taking all active measures to help with notification and response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes; Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood.