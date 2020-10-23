x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank holding several drive-through food distribution events starting Oct. 26

The Ohio National Guard is on hand to support the effort, which starts Monday morning and repeats at different locations in the region all week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host drive-through food distribution events on the following days:

Monday, October 26, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 

Belmont Warehouse - 1220 Belmont Avenue Toledo, OH 43607 

REGISTER: https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-26th-food-box-distribution-registration-belmont-warehouse/ 

Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 

James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Ave. Toledo, OH 43608 

REGISTER: https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-27th-food-box-distribution-registration-james-c-caldwell-community-center/ 

Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 

Our Lady of Lourdes - 6149 Hill Ave. Toledo, OH 43615 

REGISTER: https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/october-28th-food-box-distribution-our-lady-of-lourdes/ 

Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

Elliston Zion United Methodist Church - 18045 W William St, Elliston, OH 43432 

REGISTER: https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-29th-food-box-distribution-registration-elliston-zion-u-m-c/ 

Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Oak House Clubhouse - 1819 E State Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452 

REGISTER: https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-30th-food-box-distribution-registration-oak-house-clubhouse/ 

All of the above sites are non-contact distribution stations.

Pre-registration information:

  • You can register using the links above or on the food bank website at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab. 
  • Call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204 

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank says it is taking all active measures to help with notification and response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). 

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes; Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood. 

    

Related Articles