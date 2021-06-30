Toledo firefighters to aid in Florida condo collapse rescue efforts

Several Toledo firefighters deployed Wednesday night to Surfside, FL, after a 12-story condo tower collapsed last week.

As of Wednesday evening, 18 people were confirmed dead and 145 were still unaccounted for.

Assistant Chief John Kaminski, Pvt. Jamie Morelock, and Pvt. Jake Hoffman are heading out as part of the Ohio Task Force 1 (OHTF1), FEMA Type-1 Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, Toledo Fire and Rescue noted in a press release.

The release went on to say:

"These three Toledo firefighters are highly trained in many disciplines including structure collapse and urban search and rescue and are valued members of OHTF1."

The Ohio Task Force 1 team is made up of roughly 80 members including several Canine Search Teams that will be helping crews as they continue to search through the rubble for survivors after the oceanfront condo partially collapsed on June 24.

It is unclear when the team will head back home to Toledo. We will continue to keep you updated.