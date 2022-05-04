WATCH: Toledo firefighters rescue one-week-old puppy

A one-week-old puppy needed a little assistance after somehow finding himself trapped Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue Department crews had cameras rolling as they responded to the situation, capturing a heartwarming video shared on social media.

Toledo Fire writes: "Some days are just better than others. Well, today was one of those days for the crews from Engine 3 and Rescue 7 who, with a little ingenuity, a few tools, and some teamwork were able to rescue this little guy from a heating duct he managed to get into."