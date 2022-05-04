WATCH: Toledo firefighters rescue one-week-old puppy

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a cry for help that firefighters don't hear too often.
A one-week-old puppy needed a little assistance after somehow finding himself trapped Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue Department crews had cameras rolling as they responded to the situation, capturing a heartwarming video shared on social media.
Toledo Fire writes: "Some days are just better than others. Well, today was one of those days for the crews from Engine 3 and Rescue 7 who, with a little ingenuity, a few tools, and some teamwork were able to rescue this little guy from a heating duct he managed to get into."
The tiny puppy was safely reunited with his "worried, but now happy" family after his adventure in the dusty duct.
Great job, Toledo Fire!