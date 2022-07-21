Need a smoke alarm? Toledo Fire & Rescue has them to hand out

In the wake of another fatal fire this week, firefighters emphasized the importance of working smoke alarms.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department headed out into city neighborhoods Thursday to sure everyone in the community has access to a working smoke detector.

Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out.

"We want everyone who needs a smoke alarm to have a smoke alarm," said Toledo Fire spokesman Pvt. Sterling Rahe. "I don't get tired of talking about them because I know how impactful they are."

Toledo firefighters planned to distribute smoke alarms and answer fire safety questions for those residents in neighborhoods where recent fires have happened.

The firefighters planned to go to Mott Avenue and then to North Superior Street, where two women died in a fire Wednesday. They are two of seven people who have died in fires in the city this year.

Families and friends honored the women at a north Toledo vigil Wednesday night.

As part of the Home Fire Campaign, the American Red Cross at North Central Ohio provides free smoke alarms and batteries to residents.

Residents who don't receive a smoke detector Thursday can get one at any Toledo fire station, fire officials said.