Toledo firefighters battle smoke and flames at central Toledo home

The call for the fire came in at 8:23 p.m. for the fire on Norwood Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue Department firefighters responded to a house fire in central Toledo on Saturday night.

The call came in around 8:20 p.m. for the fire in the 1200 block of Norwood.

Firefighters say the fire started in the basement before eventually moving to the second floor and attic.

Crews had to be pulled out of the home when it became too dangerous to fight from inside.

No one was injured in the fire.

Neighbors say the home was vacant.

An investigator has been called to examine the home and the city of Toledo has been contacted so plans can be made to tear the home down.