x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Toledo firefighters battle 2nd blaze in two days on North Erie Street, calling it suspicious

The house fire in the 2500 block is close to a building where a firefighter fell through the floor while fighting a fire Monday.
Credit: WTOL 11
Toledo firefighters battled a blaze in the 2500 block of North Erie Street on March 30.

Toledo firefighters were called out to North Erie Street for the second time in two days to battle a blaze there, and the fire is being investigated as suspicious in nature. 

The fire Tuesday, which was reported just after 10:15 a.m., was located at a house in the 2500 block of North Erie Street. The house appeared to be vacant and the fire was on the first floor. No injuries were reported.  

Two other fires were fought Monday morning near the 2500 block of North Erie - one a small blaze at a carryout on Columbus Street and the second a large fire at an unoccupied two-story structure near Columbus and North Erie streets. 

In that second fire, a firefighter fell through the floor while battling the blaze. That firefighter did not require treatment at a hospital after stepping through wood that covered a stairwell to the basement. A mayday call went out when he fell. 

Those fires were reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday. 

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

RELATED: Toledo fire crews battle blaze on Columbus and Erie streets

RELATED: Fire reported at home where vigil had been held for slain teen boy