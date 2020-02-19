TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters save lives, and the last thing they need to worry about is whether their gear will keep them safe.

"It used to be the dirtier your gear the better because it proved you were a fireman's fireman," said firefighter Brett Langston.

Now, firefighters in-training are taught to keep their gear as clean as possible to prevent cancer.

"Changing that mentality and changing that thought process has been a long struggle," Langston said.

Langston is part of a larger cultural change department-wide.

He was thinking about retiring after his 25-year career with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, but now is in charge of more than 1,000 pieces of gear that keep every Toledo firefighter safe - both in a blaze and in the long term.

It's not your typical tailor shop, with pressurized water testing and seasoned firefighter Langston behind the sewing machine.

"Each member of the department is issued and should have in working order two full sets of turnout gear, which is the pants and the coats," Langston said.

Smaller volunteer departments like Providence Township don't have the staffing for a position like Langston's.

"If the gear's too big, if it's too small, you can't utilize it in a fire, so if somebody was able to repair it on-site we'd be able to have that quicker turnaround, get that gear back in service without that lapse," Providence Township Assistant Chief Jason Brooks said.

They depend on a $10,000 industrial washing machine, one set of gear per firefighter and self inspections of the gear.

"The focus has kinda shifted to preventative with cancer being prevalent for firefighters recently," Chief Brooks said.