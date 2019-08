TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo firefighter with more than 35 years of service has retired on Thursday.

Badge #1 Mark McBee retired Thursday morning at 7 a.m. after completing his last 24-hour tour, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

The department posted their congratulations to McBee on Facebook, saying, "Thank you Mark for dedication and service to the citizens of Toledo. We wish you a long, healthy and happy retirement."