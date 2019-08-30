TOLEDO, Ohio — A paramedic and member of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department has been deployed to provide assistance to the areas hit and soon to be hit by Hurricane Dorian.

OH-1 DMAT member Ryan Hennessey was deployed to Puerto Rico to provide medical support related to the hurricane.

TFRD says the damage caused by the hurricane was minimal in that area, and the team Hennessey is a part of is preparing to relocate to Florida where Dorian is expected to be a Category 3 or 4 hurricane when it makes landfall.

The hurricane is expected to hit the US mainland late Sunday night or early Monday morning.