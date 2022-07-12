Toledo firefighter accused of sending inappropriate texts to teen

The firefighter is on paid administrative leave. It is not clear if the alleged victim is underage.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo firefighter is under investigation for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department confirmed the investigation Tuesday. WTOL 11 has learned the name of the accused firefighter, but it is station policy to withhold identities of people who haven't been charged with a crime in these situations.

The firefighter is on paid administrative leave. It is not clear if the alleged victim is underage.

Per the collective bargaining agreement with Toledo Firefighters Local 92, the union that represents Toledo firefighters, the department will not release any more information until the investigation is complete.