The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Flaire Drive in west Toledo on Monday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue evacuated part of the Oblates Residences apartment complex in west Toledo after a fire was reported at the multi-story structure on Monday afternoon.

The fire was said to be coming from a mechanical room or generator fire. The fire was out as of 1:45 p.m

Crews performed a partial evacuation and there were no reports of any injuries.