Old Toledo fire stations need upgrades, department says

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue presented a third party report on the department's facilities to city council on Monday, answering questions regarding what is in need of repair and how much it may cost.

"The goal of all of it is to promote the safety of our buildings, the replacement and maintenance of our buildings because they are lived in 24/7 by our firefighters, and so we want to have a safe place, and an up-to-date, maintained place for them to work," TFRD Chief Allison Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the big concerns across most buildings are roofing and HVAC systems, but also the aging buildings themselves. She estimated the average age of stations to be about 50 years old, with several nearing the century mark.

"Over time things deteriorate," Armstrong said. "Air quality is a big, hot topic right now, and that relates to exhaust systems, the age of the buildings, dust, concerns over mold. We want to address all those things and have them evaluated."

The study estimates total repairs for the next ten years to be about $22 million, but Armstrong said that isn't a fixed number.

"We're going to have to have ongoing discussions within the Fire and Rescue department, within the city administration, Local 92 ... the house captains," she said. "There's so many things that go into this."

Armstrong said securing the needed funding in the past has come with obstacles.

"Historically, that has been very very challenging for the Fire and Rescue department, which has probably, unfortunately why we're in this position because it's been such a big challenge."