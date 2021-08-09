Main Street closed after bricks tumble from east Toledo building onto sidewalk, road

The cause is undetermined. Main Street from Front to Second streets will remain closed until the area is deemed safe, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue Department personnel have now closed Main Street after bricks have fallen off a tall building in east Toledo.

The bricks toppled from The Access Center at 117 Main Street.

Main Street from Front to Second streets will remain closed until the area is deemed safe by crews, expanding on an earlier closure of just the sidewalk area.

Toledo fire and city building inspectors are checking out the brick building, where bricks have come loose and tumbled from the top of the structure onto the sidewalk and road. The top floor appears to have bowed and the cause is still undetermined, according to TFRD.

At least two fire engines are on the block as well as TFRD's special ops rig.