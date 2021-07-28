Toledo Fire & Rescue responds to fire at Cherry Picked Auto Parts

Detroit Avenue is closed in both directions between Alexis and Rozelle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a small fire Wednesday at a west Toledo automobile scrap yard.

Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at Cherry Picked Auto Parts on North Detroit Avenue about 11:30 a.m. The fire is small, but black smoke can be seen from several miles away.

Detroit is closed in both directions between Alexis Road and Rozelle Drive.

There have been several fires at scrap yards in Toledo over the past few months.

A car battery sparked a large fire at Rada & Sons Used Auto Parts in north Toledo in April. Another large fire broke out at the same location in June.