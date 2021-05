Missing Juvenile: Keyaire Gordon, 15, was last seen in the Toledo Zoo area near BroadwayHarvard/University Blvd at about 9:30 am this morning . She is 5' 4”, 120lbs, brown hair. She was seen wearing gray shorts, red shirt, and a gray hoodie. If you see her call 911. @ToledoPolice pic.twitter.com/JzJWNmAZxm