Toledo Fire & Rescue: U Haul truck carrying fireworks catches fire in east Toledo, 3 injured

Toledo Police and fire crews responded to the call around 10:22 p.m. on Berry St.
Three people were injured by fireworks after a U Haul truck with fireworks in it caught fire in east Toledo on Sunday evening. 

Police and fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the 800-block of Berry St. around 10:22 p.m.

It's unknown how the U Haul caught fire but it's believed a block party was happening nearby where fireworks were being set off. 

All three people who were injured had to be taken to the hospital, 2 by life squad and 1 by a private vehicle.

Their conditions are unknown at this time

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information as it becomes available.