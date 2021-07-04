Toledo Fire & Rescue: U Haul truck carrying fireworks catches fire in east Toledo, 3 injured

Toledo Police and fire crews responded to the call around 10:22 p.m. on Berry St.

Three people were injured by fireworks after a U Haul truck with fireworks in it caught fire in east Toledo on Sunday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the 800-block of Berry St. around 10:22 p.m.

It's unknown how the U Haul caught fire but it's believed a block party was happening nearby where fireworks were being set off.

All three people who were injured had to be taken to the hospital, 2 by life squad and 1 by a private vehicle.

Their conditions are unknown at this time