Toledo Fire & Rescue Department to be featured on A&E's 'Live Rescue' starting Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department announces today is joining A&E’s live original documentary series, “Live Rescue,” starting Friday.

“Live Rescue” airs on A&E on Fridays from 9 p.m.-midnight.

Hosted by Matt Iseman ("America Ninja Warrior"), “Live Rescue” follows EMTs, paramedics and firefighters across the country as they put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls. Iseman is joined by analysts Captain Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department and Registered Nurse Dan Flynn.

“I’m very proud of the men and women of our department and the work they do every day protecting those who live in and visit our great city,” said Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd. “We are excited to be able to be a part of the 'Live Rescue' program on A&E and look forward to the opportunity to highlight the great work our firefighters do every day on a national platform.”

In 1837, Toledo firefighters were volunteers working from a single fire station on Cherry Street. Now the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department has 18 fire stations located strategically throughout the city staffed by over 500 professional firefighters.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department responds to all fire and medical incidents in the city of Toledo. The medical response also includes both basic and advanced transport to local hospitals. All Toledo firefighters are State of Ohio certified as Firefighter II and trained as Emergency Medical Technician-Basic with approximately 250 also being certified as Paramedics.