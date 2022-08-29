Toledo Fire & Rescue Department recruiting for 2023 class

The application window will tentatively remain open until Nov. 22.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is recruiting for its 2023 class.

Those interested in joining the force should visit this link and complete the three-step application process. You must complete a TFRD network form, create a city of Toledo employment account and schedule the written and physical exam through the National Testing Network.

The application window will tentatively remain open until Nov. 22. Candidates who score passing grades on the entry level exam will be placed on the department's eligibility list and will be contacted by the city as the process moves forward.

The city notes that firefighting is an "extremely challenging profession that involves dedication, skilled physical labor, and requires individuals to be able to think quickly and operate effectively in high-pressure emergency situations." Strong social skills and ability to communicate are also key.

Firefighters must be able to carry an array of specialized tools and equipment, which can weigh up to 70 pounds.

Call 419-377-4551 for more information.