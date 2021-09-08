Toledo fire reports off-duty death of firefighter

The department says Lieutenant Kevin E. Williamson, 49, died Sept. 7.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. The department said on Wednesday that 49-year-old Kevin E. Williamson, a lieutenant, died while off duty on Tuesday.

Williamson join the department on July 16, 1993. He was assigned to Station 25 on West Central Avenue in the Old Orchard area of Toledo.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and to all members of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department as we mourn the loss of our brother," a message from TFRD read.