TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of a structure fire just before 8:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Parkside Boulevard on Friday.

Toledo fire officials said all occupants of the home had evacuated.

The fire was extinguished just before 9 a.m. Fire officials are continuing to investigate the blaze.