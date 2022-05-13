Toledo Fire Lt. Ron Kay retires after 34 years of service

Lt. Kay will continue his role as chief of the Washington Township Fire Department.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A respected Toledo firefighter was celebrated by his fire family on Friday for a long and successful career.



Lt. Ron Kay of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department will retire on Saturday with nearly 35 years of service to the city of Toledo.



Kay, a 1985 graduate of Whitmer High School, worked in Toledo Fire's safety bureau as a health and safety officer. He also serves as chief of the Washington Township Fire Department, a role which he will continue.

While helping to set up his party, Lt. Kay told WTOL 11 that he doesn't worry about the direction of TFRD, because he believes in the younger generation.



"Chief Armstrong, I like her vision and goals for the department. So I'm going to leave today knowing that the department is going to be in great hands for the future," Lt. Kay said.



Aside from firefighting, Lt. Kay will continue to referee local college football as an official for the Mid-American Conference.

