Toledo Fire Investigator Angie DeWitt has been nationally recognized for her work in special investigations.

DeWitt recently received the International Association of Special Investigation Units Public Service Award at the association's 35th annual seminar in Phoenix, AZ.

Each year, IASIU picks one person who has displayed outstanding investigative services to their individual organizations as well as to the insurance industry as a whole.

The initial nomination for Fire Investigator DeWitt came from the insurance industry with an endorsement from NICB agent, Ingrid Squires, for the investigations Angie conducted on many arson claims involving insurance fraud.

Angie joins the list of honored past recipients that include individuals from the FBI, State’s Attorney’s Office, law enforcement, fraud bureaus and NICB. This is the first time that a member of the fire community was recognized by the organization for their service.

“I’ve been involved in IASIU for 27 years and worked with many law enforcement agencies in the fight against insurance fraud, Angie stands out as being the best of the best,” Special Investigations Unit, Liberty Mutual Global Retail Markets Complex Claims Team Manager, Sherry Krabbenhoft said.

”I’m very proud of Investigator DeWitt and that she has been recognized for the work she has done and continues to do regarding insurance fraud and bringing arsonists to justice," Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd said. “All of our fire investigators do a great job and are impacting arson related crimes as evident of the number of arrests and convictions that have taken place over the last several years."

"Since the Toledo Police Department merged with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department the quality of arson investigations has increased exponentially with arrests and convictions are at an all-time high”, Toledo Police Chief George Kral said. “As a result, the citizens of this city are safer. I couldn’t be prouder of Investigator DeWitt, she is a highly motivated and talented investigator who most certainly deserves this recognition.”

Investigator DeWitt is a 27 year veteran of TFRD and has been assigned to the combined Toledo Fire/Toledo Police Fire Investigative Unit since 2015. Investigator DeWitt has investigated over 200 fires and has been responsible for over 50 arrests/convictions of arson related and insurance fraud crimes.

Public Service Award nominations are countrywide and may be members of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, law enforcement, prosecutors or representatives from public agencies and organizations. The nominee must be a member in good standing of their department of agency during the investigation time period.

Considerations for the award include:

Impact made to the nominee’s department, agency, or organization.

Positive effect the investigation had on the insurance industry.

Positive effect the investigation had on the outside community.

Uniqueness and exceptional qualities of the investigation.

Award year runs from the previous July to July of the current year.

