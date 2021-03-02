Potential hazmat situation contained at Toledo Hospital

Hazmat crews from Toledo Fire & Rescue Department responded to a potential situation at Toledo Hospital, where refrigerant had leaked due to a mechanical issue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hazmat crews from the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department have contained a potential hazardous materials situation at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

TFRD was dispatched to a commercial fire alarm just before 7 p.m. at the hospital, according to PIO Pvt. Sterling Rahe. The engine crew determined a possible hazmat situation within a sealed room and out of caution, requested the hazmat crew team.

The director of public relations for ProMedica tells WTOL 11 that a mechanical issue with a heating and air conditioning unit caused a refrigerant leak into a maintenance room in an unoccupied part of the hospital.

The hazmat crew was called and contained the situation.

The hospital's emergency room and other facilities have remained open.

No one was evacuated from the hospital or the surrounding neighborhoods and no injuries have been reported at this time, according to TFRD.