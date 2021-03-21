Toledo fire dive team pulls submerged man from pond on South Holland Sylvania Road

The man was taken to UTMC for treatment after the rescue just before 8 a.m.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A man was pulled from a pond in the 1700 block of South Holland Sylvania Road on Sunday morning and taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Two Toledo police officers initially attempted to reach the man, who was about 20 feet from the bank of the pond. The man went under the water as officers entered and couldn't be seen.

Officers had to get out of the pond because of the water temperatures being between 40 and 50 degrees.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews, including the water rescue team, arrived at 7:42 a.m. and a diver in full gear entered the water at 7:57 a.m. to search the area for the submerged man.

The victim was found by Toledo Fire Rescue Diver Randy Sakowski about 25 feet from the bank and was quickly brought on land. EMS crews initiated basic and advanced life support treatment.