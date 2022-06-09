x
Duplex fire in north Toledo, dog saved

The fire broke out at a duplex on Locust and East Bancroft streets Thursday morning in north Toledo. No other occupants were in the home.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A residential building caught fire Thursday morning, Toledo Fire Department said.

Just before 6 a.m., the TFD responded to a structure fire at a duplex on Locust and East Bancroft streets in north Toledo.

The fire was put out at about 7:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire and no occupants were found in the home TFD Pvt. Sterling Rahe, who is on the scene, said.

TFD believes the house is occupied.

A dog was found in the home when the fire broke out and was rescued, Rahe said.

Fire investigators will arrive at the scene to look for the cause. Rahe said they are looking at the attic as a possible origin of the fire.

