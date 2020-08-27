Toledo Fire Department assisting with Hurricane Laura relief efforts; Humane Society on standby

“Helping the area with search, rescue, both whatever is needed. There have been multiple teams that have been put together for this and dispatched,” said Pvt. Sterling Rahe with the Toledo Fire Department.



This is not the first time members of the Toledo Fire Department have assisted on different natural disaster responses. Members were deployed during multiple hurricanes over the past few years. The department has specific team members who are trained to deploy and help out in a certain area when natural disasters like Hurricane Laura hit.



“There are still people trying to call 911, having strokes having fires, and multiple individuals come from different areas of the country. They've worked together before, they've trained together before,” said Pvt. Rahe.



Another local team that also steps up to the plate in times like these, is the Toledo Humane Society. In the past the shelter has received dozens of animals left behind by those evacuating. The shelter typically receives animals because they are able to find them homes fast.



“So we do see a really quick turnaround with the animals that come into our shelter! We will definitely be here if the need arises, we have our animal care team on staff, all of our precautions in place, we have been taking in some transports from some of our southern partners," said Morgan Korecki with the Toledo Humane Society.