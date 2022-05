Firefighters saw people running from the boarded up building, which was again on fire Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a fire in a boarded up building at 408 Prescott St..

Crews were dispatched at 12:30 p.m.to the building, where they found heavy fire.

Firefighters saw people running from the building. No injuries were reported.

The building had been boarded up after a fire April 14.

The damage from Thursday's fire was so extensive that the building will have to be demolished, fire officials said.