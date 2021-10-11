Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd plans retirement in December

The chief has been with the department since 1988, becoming chief in 2018.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A longtime fixture of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is hanging up the helmet next month. Chief Brian Byrd confirms to WTOL 11 that he is retiring next month.

Byrd said his last day will be Dec. 10.

Byrd joined the department in 1988 and served as lieutenant, captain and battalion chief before becoming chief in 2018.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will name his replacement.

Byrd recently presided over the installation of the most diverse class of fire recruits in Toledo history. Byrd said his number one priority was getting the best quality recruits in TFRD's class.

He says this latest graduating class is the best he's seen while also being more reflective of the city's makeup.

Byrd said hiring good firefighters is still the most important thing and that no standards were changed in the process.