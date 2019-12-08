TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews were called to a report of a potential hazmat situation at the federal courthouse building on Monday afternoon.

It appears a white, powdery substance is being investigated.

The incident call came just after 1 p.m. Responders were directed to the courthouse on Spielbusch Avenue. WTOL has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated on the outcome of the situation.

Spielbusch is shut down to traffic as the investigation takes place.

