New recruits begin training with Toledo Fire Department

15 fire recruits begin an accelerated training process on Friday, which will allow them to start working for the department in five weeks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire Department is adding members to their staff this coming summer.

All the recruits beginning training have already completed all phases of the hiring process and have the required State of Ohio certifications necessary to operate as a firefighter. If they make it through the accelerated training program, the recruits will begin work as probationary firefighters near the end of May.

During the five-week training, they will learn all aspects of fire training, search and rescue methods and handling medical emergencies.

The Toledo Fire Department has consistently struggled with low staffing, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down training sites.

Back in June representatives with the Local 92, who represent Toledo firefighters, advocated for improvements to staffing levels, after many stations were not able to meet minimum staffing requirements.