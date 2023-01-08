TFRD to distribute free smoke alarms, fire safety information following fatal central Toledo fire

Crews will canvas in the neighborhood where a house fire contributed caused in part a woman's death, which was ruled in part a homicide.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department and the American Red Cross will distribute free smoke alarms and answer fire safety questions in a central Toledo neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release, TFRD officials said teams will canvas in the area of Klondike Street and Holbrook Street to encourage fire safety among residents and go door-to-door with smoke alarms in an event beginning at approximately 1 p.m.

This comes nearly three weeks after a fatal fire in the same neighborhood took the life of a 32-year-old Ronda Scott, whose death the Lucas County Coroner's Office ruled a homicide. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Devon Hall, 48, on an aggravated murder charge and two charges each of murder and aggravated arson.

According to TFRD, almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.