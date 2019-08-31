Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Fire Chief John Kaminski and Private Jake Hoffman have been deployed in support of Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Assistant Chief Kaminski will be working in southeastern Florida. He is a key member of the State of Ohio/Butler County Incident Management Team, a highly trained management team providing coordination, guidance and logistical support to areas that are declared disasters. The Incident Management Team will focus on planning, logistics, communications, operations, safety and documentation while in the Florida region.

Private Jake Hoffman departed last evening with Ohio Task Force 1 Team and will be staged at the Miami International Airport. The team has deployed as a Type I team with approximately 85 members. Team make-up consists of members prepared to conduct technical search and rescue efforts including the use of K-9’s. Team members will also provide emergency medical treatment if needed as well as team logistical support.

With the addition of Assistant Chief Kaminski and Private Hoffman, the city now has three Toledo Firefighters who are deployed in support of Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. Private Ryan Hennessey deployed earlier this week as part of the OH-1 Disaster Medical Assistant Team (DMAT).

The OH-1 DMAT team originally deployed to Puerto Rico providing medical support but has since been relocated to the Florida region that is expected to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The Category 4 hurricane has already begun to hit the Bahamas, and new projections show that Florida may avoid a direct hit. However, the storm is still threatening parts of the southeastern United States.

