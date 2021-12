Debris can be seen across the property

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday evening Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to reports of an explosion in South Toledo. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion around 7 p.m.

The house was reported vacant at the time of the explosion. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Debris can be seen across the property on the 1600 block of Western near Champion. Western will be shut down indefinitely.