TOLEDO, Ohio — All of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are testing a new way to screen for cancer by breathing into a mask and sending it off to have dogs sniff it.

It's a new type of screening from an organization based out of Canada called "Cancer Dogs."

It only takes 15 minutes; you put a mask on, time yourself, package it up and the rest is up to the dogs.

The cancer dogs are specially trained to detect all types of cancer from the odor of someone's breath.

The department said they found this from other fire departments who have tried it and have seen success. The test was voluntary and cost $30 per person.

"It's a good opportunity. It's a way for us as the chiefs union and local 92, so the firefighters, to work together, to come together for our health," said TFCA President & Battalion Chief, Mike Nicely.

"This is just another example of how animals can help human beings," said Toledo Firefighters Local 92 President, Dan Desmond.

According to Desmond, new studies show firefighters face a nine percent increase in cancer diagnoses, and a 14 percent increase in cancer-related deaths compared to the average person.

That's why any opportunity for early detection is something they are looking at and willing to try. They say they expect to have these results within the next month.

More information on the organization that uses dogs to screen for cancer is available here.

RELATED: President Trump signs law to collect data of firefighters with cancer in Ohio

RELATED: Perrysburg Fire Department to build new station that protects firefighters from cancer