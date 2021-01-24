Toledo Fire and Rescue crews work to keep apartment fire from spreading

A fire at Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo was contained to a single unit of a 14 unit building.

Firefighters were able to contain a fire at a south Toledo apartment to one unit on Saturday evening.

Toledo firefighters arrived at the Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes just before 8 p.m. where they encountered heavy smoke coming from a large two story 14 unit apartment building.

TFD says they were able to knock down the initial fire before checking the attic to make sure the fire was under control.

One unit suffered heavy damage due to the fire.