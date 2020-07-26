Toledo Farmers' Market sees success during COVID-19 pandemic

The market used to be open only on Saturdays, but now it's also open on Sundays to spread out shoppers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Despite many things being canceled this summer, the Toledo Farmers' Market has been open and successful. Vendors have been busy all weekend this summer with the market adding Sunday to the lineup.

"We have been really successful at doing this, this is still a very social place!" Toledo Farmers Market organizer Gini Behrendt said.

The market is open on Saturdays and is also now open on Sundays. Organizers say adding another day to the market will help spread out shoppers and give vendors the chance to still make the same profit.

"It's beginning to grow now, and today we just added five new vendors! And so we’re very excited about that! more of the farmers are beginning to come back because the harvest season is beginning to really crank up," Behrendt said.

Vendors at the market say it’s been nice to see the community support during this time and have a sense of normalcy. While the market is open and running in full capacity, the vendors still feel safe and have been pleased with everyone respecting pandemic rules.

"Everyone seems to be obeying the laws and following the recommendations surrounding face masks, gloves and the distancing," vendor Melissa Carls, with Old Tyme Kettlekorn said.

Make sure if you plan to visit you wear a face mask. Hours are as follows:

Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.