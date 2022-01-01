South Toledo family plans next steps after house explosion next door leaves their home uninhabitable

A freak accident caused thousands of dollars in damage to Linda Carter's home. Now she's unsure if her family will be able to return.

TOLEDO, Ohio —



Linda Carter and her children are without a home. On the night of December 27th, the empty house next door exploded in a freak accident, leaving them with thousands of dollars worth of repairs.

"Leaving my house and everything like that, it's kinda got me down a little, and things seem like they're going slow", said Carter.

Now, she and her children are temporarily staying at a local hotel, courtesy of her granddaughter, as her home of 22 years remains boarded up and uninhabitable. Linda says she's still processing it all.

"That was a surprising thing. It was scary. I've watched scary movies and I've never gotten scared. That scared me," said Carter.

Linda's daughter, Myra Love, says that her mother and brothers have developmental delays, so figuring out how to repair the home falls on her.

"This is all new to me, so I'm just going by faith. I'm just trusting my Lord and Savior that he will guide my path," said Love.

Myra says her mom didn't have insurance, so they'll have to pay out of pocket for repairs.

She's created a GoFundMe page and says this whole situation has been a hard lesson for her family.

"My advice for the next person; get some insurance, be covered, so if your house or something happens to it, you won't have to do a GoFundMe, you'll be prepared," said Love.



After they leave the hotel in a few days, Myra is prepared to take in her family for as long as it takes.

"They'll be right here and sleeping on the palates and on the couch. There's really no room, but you have to do good and help others as well as you can, especially your family," said Love.

